Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Director Sarah E. Cogan Purchases 2,200 Shares

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Director Sarah E. Cogan purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $21,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZTR stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

