Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $175.01 million during the quarter.

VIST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIST opened at $6.21 on Monday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.21 million, a P/E ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

