Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 157 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.13) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($2.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($2.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.04) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.17) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 166.17 ($2.26).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 118.28 ($1.61) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.94). The firm has a market cap of £32.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -233.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.00%.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,237.68).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

