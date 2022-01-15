W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 over the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.58.

NYSE GWW opened at $504.56 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $499.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

