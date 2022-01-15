Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.64.

Shares of DIS opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.18 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.93. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,297. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

