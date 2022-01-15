Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Update

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 595.5% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPCB stock remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,221. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

