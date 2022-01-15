Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,367 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Warner Music Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth $229,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMG opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

