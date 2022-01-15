Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $125.62. 1,531,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,760. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average is $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

