Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Watsco by 752.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,998,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.05. 148,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.21 and its 200 day moving average is $289.57. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $230.10 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watsco will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

