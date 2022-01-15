Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Wedbush lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Wedbush also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $26.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $26.39.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
