Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.17.

SHAK opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.58, a PEG ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

