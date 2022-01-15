West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $709.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post sales of $709.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $710.50 million and the lowest is $708.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $580.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.78. The company had a trading volume of 424,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,777. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.73 and a 200 day moving average of $423.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

