Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 878.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 383,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 49,324 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 68,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

WIW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,754. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.