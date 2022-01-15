Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $83.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDC. Wedbush decreased their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Western Digital by 64.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,533,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

