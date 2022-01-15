Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.76

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.76 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 9182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,879,000 after buying an additional 1,497,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,363,000 after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,942,000 after buying an additional 1,223,498 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

