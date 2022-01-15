William Blair Comments on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.41 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $355.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $249.48 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

