WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AGZD stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

