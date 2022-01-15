WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AGZD stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
