Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,855,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128,045 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Wix.com worth $1,147,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WIX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.37.

WIX stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $133.00 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

