WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report sales of $255.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.21 million and the lowest is $253.72 million. WNS reported sales of $224.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WNS by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 458,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,449,000 after buying an additional 33,725 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 75.2% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in WNS by 45.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after buying an additional 322,680 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

WNS traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.28. The stock had a trading volume of 265,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,810. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. WNS has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $91.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

