Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

WOLF stock opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.37. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

