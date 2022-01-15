World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $59,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $529.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $612.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.23 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.