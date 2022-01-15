World Asset Management Inc Has $1.06 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $247.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

