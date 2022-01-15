World Asset Management Inc Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

