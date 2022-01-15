World Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,879,000 after buying an additional 1,497,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,942,000 after buying an additional 1,223,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,287,000 after buying an additional 570,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

