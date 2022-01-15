Wrapped NXM Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $93.39 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $55.69 or 0.00129413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

