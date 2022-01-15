WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after acquiring an additional 761,251 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 260,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 179,623 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 245,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 122,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 98,018 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSFS. DA Davidson increased their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

