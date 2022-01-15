Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $71.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

XEL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

