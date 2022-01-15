Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, an increase of 263.6% from the December 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.68.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 511.13% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. On average, analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 277,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 106.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 53,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.