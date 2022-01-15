Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, an increase of 263.6% from the December 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.68.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 511.13% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. On average, analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
