Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Gap Up to $17.97

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.97, but opened at $18.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 407 shares.

XHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

