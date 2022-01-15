XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

XPEV opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 7.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. XPeng has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 88.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

