Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.94.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $14.32 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.17.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $5,182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $2,416,000.

About Xponential Fitness

