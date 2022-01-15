YIELD App (YLD) Price Up 31.1% Over Last Week

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $51.66 million and approximately $732,269.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 141,076,553 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

