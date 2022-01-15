Yield Protocol Trading 26% Higher Over Last Week (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $619,821.80 and approximately $61,164.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

