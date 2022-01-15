Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.47. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on AEO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 180,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,081 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000.

AEO opened at $23.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.