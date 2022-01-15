Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redbox.

RDBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Redbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. started coverage on Redbox in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Redbox in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.40.

Shares of RDBX traded down 0.48 on Monday, reaching 5.58. 269,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,936. Redbox has a 12 month low of 5.50 and a 12 month high of 27.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 9.94.

About Redbox

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

