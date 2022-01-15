Zacks: Analysts Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StarTek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.50. StarTek has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

