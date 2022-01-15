Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.15. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,255,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000.

Shares of ATI opened at $20.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

