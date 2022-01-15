Zacks: Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $655.86 Million

Brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post sales of $655.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $656.23 million and the lowest is $655.50 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $748.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after purchasing an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 264,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 523,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,046. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

