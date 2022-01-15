Zacks: Analysts Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). OPKO Health posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPK traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,039,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,812. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.72.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

