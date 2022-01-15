Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASO stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

