Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

LOCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.48. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

