Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Entegris reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,258 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $133.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

