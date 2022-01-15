Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.47 Million

Analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post sales of $98.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.61 million to $102.26 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $364.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.15 million to $369.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $481.04 million, with estimates ranging from $446.93 million to $507.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of GH stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.91. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $74.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.