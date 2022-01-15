Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $809.23 Million

Brokerages expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce $809.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $827.00 million. Guess? reported sales of $648.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of GES stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.68. 808,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,315. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.13. Guess? has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the second quarter worth $368,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guess? by 37.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 21.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

