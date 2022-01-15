Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.93 Million

Analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post sales of $36.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.70 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $35.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $471,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 9,110 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $286,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,054. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 34,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,241. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $530.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

