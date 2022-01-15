Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 727.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUV. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ FUV traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.30. 414,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,994. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $274.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 389.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

