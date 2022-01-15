Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post $166.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.70 million to $168.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $181.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $705.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $708.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $900.90 million, with estimates ranging from $899.30 million to $902.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $287,358. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 79.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 33.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 102,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. 504,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,444. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

