Zacks: Brokerages Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will report sales of $2.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.12 million to $28.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.06 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $28.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 139.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 357.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

KMPH traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,205. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

