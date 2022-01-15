Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.71). Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $208.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,011,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 748,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 59,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.