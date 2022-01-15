Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.97. Owens Corning also reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

OC traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.54. 806,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average is $92.54. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.44 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

